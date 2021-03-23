CHEYENNE (WNE) — There’s a new face on the leadership team at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
On Monday, March 22, Bill Albrecht assumed the role of regional president for Adams Publishing Group’s Wyoming properties.
Albrecht and his wife, Lisa, are moving to Cheyenne from outside Cleveland, Ohio, where he served as regional vice president for Gannett’s Northern Ohio region (overseeing nine local print and digital operations).
Albrecht was raised near Sherrill, Iowa, a rural town of a few hundred people north of Dubuque. Although he’s never lived in Wyoming, Albrecht believes this background (and his love of pheasant hunting) will help him connect with residents.
“I grew up rural. I milked cows, and my brother ran a small implement dealership and construction company that I worked for in the summers,” he said. “I can fix a silo unloader, a chopper box … I can make a sidewalk for you.”
Prior to his recent years in Ohio, Albrecht worked throughout what he calls the “real Midwest,” in cities including Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin; and St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Albrecht’s first job out of school was at a weekly newspaper in Harlan, Iowa. He worked in advertising sales, but if his ads were late, he had to design them himself, and he often helped with paper inserts and mailing.
As the new publisher of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and its sister papers – the Laramie Boomerang, the Rawlins Times and the Rocket Miner – he plans to talk to as many people as possible to understand the personality and needs of southern Wyoming’s readers.
Thirty-five Honor Farm inmates test positive for COVID
RIVERTON (WNE) — Thirty-five inmates tested positive for COVID-19 last week at the Wyoming Honor Farm north of Riverton - a drastic increase when compared to recent months.
No Honor Farm inmates tested positive for COVID-19 during the entire month of February, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, and only three inmate diagnoses had been recorded for the entire year leading up to March.
"I'm not sure I understand what's contributing to the spike," WDOC transparency division deputy administrator Paul L. Martin said Friday.
The Honor Farm can house up to 279 inmates, according to the WDOC.
Martin also thought it was "strange" that this week's increase was isolated to the inmate population.
No Honor Farm staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the WDOC said.
Martin said both staff and inmates at the facility utilize face masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and officials who work with confirmed COVID-19 patients don "medical-grade" personal protective equipment. Some employees also have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Martin said, noting that they were included in the "Phase 1B" of the state's vaccination rollout plan.
Inmates also share common areas, Martin said, so "it's not surprising to see a high count in a living unit."
Inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are moved to a "containment living unit," Martin said, and inmates who have been exposed to the virus are isolated to protect those who were not exposed.