Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE — Seven students from the University of Wyoming who filed suit against Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the first transgender woman inducted will not be granted a motion to proceed anonymously.
U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson denied the plaintiffs’ request Thursday and gave Cheyenne attorneys Cassie Craven and John Knepper until April 20 to file an amended complaint that substitutes their real names.
The two attorneys represent women who are seeking damages due to the alleged impact of the transgender student being allowed in their organization and breaches of contract, and have asked the court to “hold that the admission of Terry Smith, and any other man, as a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma is void.”
“Plaintiffs have not met the exceptional circumstances compelling pseudonymity and have failed to overcome the strong default rule that parties must proceed under their real names,” Johnson wrote. “Plaintiffs have also offered no support that would justify elevating their collective privacy above the public’s significant interest in open legal proceedings.”
The standard the students would have to meet under “exceptional circumstances” is whether the case involves “matters of highly sensitive and personal nature” or “real danger of physical harm.”
When it came to matters of highly sensitive or personal nature, Johnson recognized anonymity has been granted for issues such as “birth control, abortion, homosexuality or the welfare rights of illegitimate children or abandoned families.” He said the students would likely argue that “transexuality warrants inclusion,” and he would have agreed if the defendant had requested anonymity on her own.
The lawsuit includes a pseudonym for the transgender woman they are suing called “Terry Smith,” and refers to her with “he/him” pronouns throughout the complaint filed at the end of March. One of the main arguments was that the student should not have been inducted into the sorority because it went against the concept of a single-sex organization, and their attorneys stated Smith was not a woman.
But the federal district judge said the transgender woman did not join in their motion to proceed anonymously, and plaintiffs’ names are not highly sensitive or personal. He said they are relevant and warrant disclosure based on precedent set in other cases.
“Notably, this is not a case solely between members of the same sorority, nor is it a sexual harassment action,” he added. “Rather, it is a breach of fiduciary duty and contract case against out-of-state defendants. Courts generally disallow parties to proceed anonymously in such cases, finding that the public’s interest outweighs the movants’ privacy rights.”
The public’s interest also outweighed the argument the case spotlights the women within their “intimate living space.”
Johnson addressed what he described as the crux of the plaintiffs’ motion last, where they stated that “denying anonymity will lead to threats, harassment and safety risks.”
Examples were used from a recent protester’s uninvited visit to the Kappa Kappa Gamma house located on campus and threatening social media communications.
“That same day, after being ejected from the Union, he visited the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house to talk to the sorority members,” the plaintiffs’ motion stated, while describing the aftermath of a Laramie man who publicly opposed the acceptance of the transgender student on campus. “He appears to have believed that he could convince these young women who he had never met, aged 18-21, of the correctness of his position in person.”
Yet, Johnson said he had to consider the standard of “real danger of physical harm.”
“Plaintiffs have not shown that they are in real danger of physical harm. Despite the undoubtedly frightening presence of an uninvited visitor to one’s home, it seems to this Court that the protester, in fact, supported plaintiffs’ views on transgender rights,” he explained. “Plaintiffs certainly expose themselves to criticism, ostracism, and vitriol by suing in federal court. However, such ‘subjective, psychogenic harms’ plainly fall short of this exceptional circumstance.”
He cited cases in which possible criticism for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine did not warrant anonymity — or even embarrassment — due to exposure of a sex offender status.There was precedent from the courts that, in any event, “being subject to criticism in the public sphere, even if intense, does not post risk of mental harm sufficient to support anonymity.”
“The bottom line is this: Lawsuits are public events, and the public, especially here, has an important interest in access to legal proceedings,” Johnson said. “Plaintiffs may not levy serious accusations without standing behind them. Our system of dispute resolution does not allow plaintiffs to cower behind an anonymity shield, especially one that is so rarely bestowed in this District or Circuit. Defendants do not have the option of proceeding pseudonymously.
“Defendant Smith, for example, stands publicly accused of concerning misconduct. Plaintiffs must so, too, endure the scrutiny that accompanies public lawsuits.”
The plaintiffs’ attorneys didn’t respond to a request for comment or state whether they plan to file the complaint again with identities disclosed.