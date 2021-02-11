Wyoming game wardens have a wide range of responsibilities and duties. One of these duties is to ensure compliance with Wyoming statutes and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission regulations as it pertains to licensing requirements for hunting, fishing and trapping. While the goal of checking these documents in the field is to ensure compliance with wildlife regulations, it is also a great opportunity for game wardens to interact with our constituents and gather feedback on wildlife related issues.
While checking licenses, game wardens also gather valuable information such as fish creel survey data, big/trophy game harvest data and tissue samples for disease research. This information is used to help conserve fish and wildlife species throughout Wyoming and safeguard hunting and fishing opportunities in the future.
Whether you meet a Wyoming game warden in the field or at an established check station, be prepared to produce the required licenses, stamps and in some cases, permits for the species of wildlife you are pursuing. If you are unsure of what licenses, stamps and permits are required, consult the most current regulations available at license selling agents, Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional offices or online at wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations.
Luke May,
Torrington game warden