Biking birthday boys

Buzz Larsen (left) and LeRoy Davey toast their birthdays Sunday. The two friends, bonded by their love for bicycling, share May 2 as their birthdays. Larsen is 90 this year and Davey is 94. 

 Photo by Mark Davis, Powell Tribune

POWELL — Buzz Larsen and LeRoy Davey have a lot in common. To start with, May 2 is both of their birthdays.

Davey, a former Powell math teacher, was born in 1929. He was a popular junior high math teacher, teaching generations of students in his decades in Powell.

