CHEYENNE (AP) — Wildlife biologists say a recent blizzard probably killed some big game animals in Wyoming.
The storm two weeks ago brought over 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow to large areas of southeastern Wyoming and eastern Colorado.
Bigger animals such as moose, elk and deer were probably big enough to get to places where the wind had blown snow away from plants they eat, said Robin Kepple with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Pronghorn antelope probably fared worse due to their smaller size and smaller feet, Kepple told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Dry weather last summer means there's less vegetation to help animals survive the winter. But this winter wasn't especially harsh overall, Kepple said.
Animals didn't have to expend more energy than usual in the months before the big storm.
As the weather warms up, moisture from the storm will help spring growth — meaning more food for the survivors.