PINEDALE — Annual planning documents for the Pinedale Anticline Project area are now available for public review and comment.
The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office will not conduct a physical meeting in 2021 for the Pinedale Anticline Project area wildlife, air, water and operator planning sessions.
Instead, wildlife monitoring reports, operator reports, and agency updates typically presented at the meeting will be available on the Jonah Interagency Office/Pinedale Anticline Project Office (JIO/PAPO) website: https://www.blm.gov/wyoming/jio-papo/papo.
Documents available include:
— Annual wildlife planning meeting documents, including required wildlife monitoring and updates on mule deer and greater sage-grouse populations and mitigation.
— Annual air, water and operator meeting documents, including socioeconomics, air quality, water quality/monitoring, reclamation and operator development projections and reports.
Comments should be submitted to Kellie Roadifer at kroadife@blm.gov or to Doug Linn at dlinn@blm.gov. Comments will be accepted until May 17, 2021.
For information about the Pinedale Anticline Project Area, visit: https://www.blm.gov/wyoming/jio-papo/papo or contact Kellie Roadifer at 307-699-1279, or Doug Linn at 307-367-5302, or at dlinn@blm.gov.