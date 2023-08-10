WNE Oil and Gas

BUFFALO — For decades, oil and gas boom and bust has been a predictable cycle in Johnson County and across Wyoming, with high prices encouraging a rush of drilling before a shift in the market leads to bankrupt companies, lost jobs and, finally, abandoned or orphan wells.

But a new rule proposed July 20 by the Bureau of Land Management aims to prevent well abandonment by significantly increasing the bond that companies have to post before they are permitted to drill on federal lands.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus