South Pass

A visitor walks through South Pass City State Historic Site. 

 Katie Klingsporn/WyoFile

The Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming State Parks seek public input on a proposal to build roughly six new miles of trail adjacent to South Pass City State Historic Site.

The BLM’s Lander field office released a conceptual plan that proposes several loops of trail designed primarily for hikers and equestrians near the historic ghost town. The new trails spur off of existing two-track routes as well as the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, which passes through South Pass City as it unfurls from Canada to Mexico.

