KEMMERER – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kemmerer Field Office will host a virtual public meeting on May 12 to gather input on the route inventory for the Bear River Divide Area.
The public will be able to review route inventory maps, discuss and identify recreation and access opportunities, and learn more about being involved in this effort. The goal is to circulate information collected in the field, introduce the planning process, and solicit comments from the public that will aid future planning.
The meeting will be available virtually. It will begin with a presentation and will allow for the public to ask questions about the planning process and route inventory in the general area. The public is asked to register for the Zoom virtual meeting by visiting rb.gy/uuaty7. Those who register will receive an email containing instructions on how to join the meeting. Participants can also register by calling 307-828-4500. An operator will provide details on how to join the video conference by phone.
Those using the phone-only option will be able to listen to the public meeting but not see the presentation. Instructions will be given during the presentation regarding how to provide oral comments.
Materials will be viewable live and posted on the project website before the meeting at https://arcg.is/1iaf4y as well as available for individuals who cannot attend. Hard copies of the presentation are available upon request.
“Public involvement is critical in helping us identify existing routes and current use that will maintain public access to lands managed by the BLM,” Kemmerer Field Manager Aaron Mier said. “We want to hear from the public about their use of the existing routes.”
Comments must be received in writing by June 15 via one of the following methods:
Mail: Please mail to Attn: Assistant Field Manager, Blaine Potts, BLM Kemmerer Field Office at 430 N. U.S. Highway 189, Kemmerer, WY 83101.
Online: Comment on specific routes via the project mapping tool at https://arcg.is/1iaf4y.
Email: One can also submit comments through email to BLM_WY_Kemmerer_WYMAIL@blm.gov.
For more information, contact Potts at bpotts@blm.gov or 307-828-4503.