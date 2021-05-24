Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, takes a break during a virtual session of the 66th Wyoming Legislature on Jan. 12. Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed to supporters in a Facebook Live Video on Thursday, May 20, that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and saying it was coming to light because of “dirty politics.”