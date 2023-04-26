Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, U.S.A.

GILLETTE – A group of residents, along with members of the Campbell County Public Library Board, has proposed having trigger warnings to alert patrons about the contents of certain books.

The group emphasized that it would be library users, not library board members or library staff, that would be putting these warnings in the books, but some board members raised concerns over this system.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus