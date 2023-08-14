WNE Wyoming

CASPER — Vincent Hayes was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of murdering his 70-year-old father two years ago after they got into a heated argument about social justice and race in their east Casper home.

William Johnson was shot twice in the head on Nov. 11, 2021, while his wife was in the kitchen making dinner. Afterward, Hayes and his mother went to sleep, left his body on the floor of their living room and waited until the morning to call authorities.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus