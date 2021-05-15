CASPER (AP) — The officers involved in the May 6 police shooting that killed a Casper man following a traffic stop have been identified.
Casper police say Officer Jake Bigelow shot Thomas Joseph Roeber after he allegedly began driving himself and Bigelow into oncoming traffic. Bigelow has been with the department for two years, the Star Tribune reported.
Before coming to Casper, Bigelow worked for the Mills Police Department. In 2016, Bigelow fatally shot a man in Casper who had been shooting at his neighbors' houses and firing at officers. The district attorney did not pursue charges after concluding the shooting was justified.
A second officer was involved in the traffic stop that precipitated the shooting, but did not use his gun. The department identified him as Officer Andrew Lincowski. Officials say he has been on the force for six months, and is still in training.
Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations conducts an inquiry.
Because of the ongoing investigation, many details of the May 6 incident are still unknown. Police said they pulled over a vehicle in a traffic stop around 4 a.m., the driver got out and tried to flee and Roeber moved to the driver's seat before driving the wrong way on an Interstate 25 on-ramp and into oncoming traffic.