CHEYENNE (WNE) -- Newspapers in Casper, Powell and Wheatland were recognized as the best of the state on Saturday during the Wyoming Press Association’s annual convention.
The Casper Star-Tribune, Powell Tribune and Platte County Record-Times were all awarded the WPA’s “general excellence” prize for 2020 during ceremonies held during the association’s annual convention.
The Star-Tribune won the award recognizing excellence in all aspects of newspaper publishing for daily newspapers, the Powell Tribune won among large weekly newspapers (those with a circulation of more than 2,500) and the Record-Times was selected as the best among small weekly newspapers.
“We see it again and again — Wyoming newspapers are regularly selected as the best in the country in national competitions,” said Rory Palm publisher of Cheyenne’s Wyoming Tribune Eagle, who was elected the WPA’s president during the convention. “So selecting top papers from among those winners is always a challenge for our judges.”
Judging for the 2020 contest was handled by staffs at newspapers belonging to the Montana Newspaper Association.
In addition to general excellence, the Star-Tribune won top awards for typographic excellence, advertising excellence and editorial excellence.
Second place for general excellence went to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, which also placed second for photographic excellence, advertising excellence and typographic excellence.
The Gillette News Record placed first for photographic excellence and second for editorial excellence.
Among large weekly newspapers, those with a circulation of 2,500 or more, the Jackson Hole News & Guide claimed first place for photographic excellence, advertising excellence and typographic excellence and second for general excellence and editorial excellence.
The Buffalo Bulletin won top honors for editorial excellence and the Cody Enterprise placed second for typographic excellence and photographic excellence and tied with the Douglas Budget for second place for advertising excellence.
In addition to its first place finish for general excellence among small weekly newspapers, the Platte County Record-Times placed second for editorial excellence, while the Saratoga Sun won top editorial excellence honors.
The Greybull Standard placed second for general excellence and first for photographic excellence, where it was followed by the Lovell Chronicle.
The Thermopolis Independent Record was named winner of typographic excellence honors for small weeklies, followed by the Newcastle News Letter Journal, which also placed second for advertising excellence.
The Guernsey Gazette claimed top advertising excellence honors.
Brad Boner, a photographer for the Jackson Hole News & Guide, was named the WPA Photographer of the Year and a photo taken by the Lovell Chronicle’s Annette Moss was selected as the WPA Photo of the Year.
The award ceremonies held virtually Saturday capped the association’s 122nd annual convention, which was held via video conference this year because of concerns over the coronavirus.
The WPA is a trade association representing Wyoming’s newspapers in areas including lobbying, public relations and advertising.