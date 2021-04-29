Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following a GOP strategy session on Capitol Hill on April 20. Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is "wishful thinking," Cheney said Wednesday, April 27. Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or "maybe embarrass her family by running for president" to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.