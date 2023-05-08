CHEYENNE — A company headquartered in Cheyenne that specializes in intelligence, training, logistics and cybersecurity for the Department of Defense was recently awarded a military contract to assemble bunkers for the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Bizzell Corporation, founded by military veterans in 2012, has been contracted to supply the Ukrainian military with 100 Field Accommodation Dugouts.These portable bunkers, constructed like cargo containers, are designed to be buried underground near the Ukrainian border to provide a small living shelter for soldiers on the front lines.

