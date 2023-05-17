"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

CHEYENNE — A Gold’s Gym patron tackled and subdued a local man Friday before he was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle and rob the establishment.

Brandon B. Creel, 37, of 505 Williams St. was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony robbery (threat of injury), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor simple assault for attempting to cause bodily injury.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus