WNE Wyoming

CHEYENNE — A local couple charged with attempted murder inflicted injuries severe enough for multiple bones in the 2-year-old boy’s leg to shatter and for his eyes to swell completely shut, among other injuries, according to court documents.

Cheyenne residents Hannah Wingert, 20, and boyfriend Joshua Moody, 21, were arrested Friday, two days after officers with the Cheyenne Police Department were called to perform a welfare check on Wingert’s son.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus