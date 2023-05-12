"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

CHEYENNE — Two Cheyenne teens involved in a drive-by shooting in Lincoln Park that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl will be charged as adults.

Julian Espinoza, 16, was driving the vehicle during the time of the April 30 incident and has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree murder. He faces life in prison alongside Johnny Munoz, the 17-year-old passenger, who was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

