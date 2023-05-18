"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

CODY — “Maybe a lot of people don’t know that most cases are solved by the average citizen,” Cody Police Chief Al Vanderpool said in a Nov. 1, 1962, Cody Enterprise article. “That is, by something they have seen or personal knowledge they have of some individual that may be connected to a case.”

Chief Vanderpool was speaking about the mysterious homicide of 13-year-old Christine Nebel, who was found dead in her home on Bleistein Avenue on Oct. 7, 1962. Over six decades later, Nebel’s murder remains unsolved.

