CODY — After VFW members placed flags on the graves of veterans at Riverside Cemetery on Memorial Day, the Cody Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter and its building were shut down by the Wyoming VFW.
“We had placed the flags out on these different veterans’ headstones, but that’s all. No Honor Guard, no talk, no nothing and the door was locked,” said Bob Richard, who was supposed to speak during the Cody VFW’s Memorial Day ceremony. “It was a shock to me.”
“When they closed down, they said no more actions will be done by the VFW,” Richard added.
The reasons for the closure have not been fully revealed, as Wyoming VFW officials remain tight-lipped, and as the members of the Cody VFW Post 2673 have been “asked not to say too much about this shutdown,” Cody VFW Chairman Jim Pederson wrote in an email.
Quartermaster Ronald Steffensmeier with the Wyoming VFW said the situation was “hard to explain” and that it would “all come out ... when we have a meeting with the members,” which was supposed to take place in early July.
When asked if the information revealed during that meeting would be made available, Steffensmeier said, “I will not be able to say ... they will say it is all our fault anyway.”
Richard said he had first been notified by Pederson about the VFW shut down.
“He said the state commander had locked the doors, and that we were not having the [Memorial Day] ceremony,” Richard said.
Pederson said, “it all started with a complaint being sent to the state commander about the Cody Honor guard.”
“Then it became a conflict between the Honor Guard, the Post Commander and the State Commander,” he wrote in an email. “There was an investigation by the state after the Post had been shut down.”
The VFW state commander, Danielle Smith, has since been replaced because her term ended, Perderson said.
Steffensmeier, however, confirmed the shutdown was initiated by a complaint sent to the state commander regarding the Cody Honor Guard.
“The Honor Guard is not a part of Post 2673. The Department of WY VFW has no control over the Cody Honor Guard,” Steffensmeier wrote in an email. “The problem has to do with a combination of items between the two organizations which can’t happen.”
Steffensmeier would not elaborate on this “problem.” He did, however, confirm the Cody VFW underwent an investigation.
“When the Post is suspended, it is normal for an inspection team to look into the way things were ran,” he said. “Then they come back with what needs to change to comply with the bylaws of the VFW.”
He would not discuss the results of said investigation either.
Without the VFW chapter in Cody, five VFW posts remain in Wyoming -- two posts in Cheyenne as well as a post in Laramie, Thermopolis and Casper -- according to the Wyoming VFW website.