LARAMIE — A Colorado man died Friday on U.S. Highway 287 south of Laramie.
At 11 a.m. on May 14, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover around milepost 409 on the highway.
A 2000 Toyota Camry was headed north on US 287 when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway, according to a press release. The driver corrected to the left before overcorrecting back to the right. The car collided with a bridge guardrail and traveled off the road, where it overturned.
The Toyota driver has been identified as 22-year-old Aurora, Colorado resident Braxton Maxwell Tatum Carbonell. Carbonell was wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Speed and driver inattention is being investigated as possible contributing factors.
This is the 32nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 27 in 2020, 63 in 2019, and 34 in 2018 to date.