CHEYENNE – After trailing by as much as 16 in the fourth quarter, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team cut its deficit to eight with 3 minutes, 25 seconds to play against Colorado State on Thursday night.
The Rams – who sit atop the Mountain West standings – were able to hold off UW’s attempt at a comeback and pull away with a 69-61 victory.
“Outside of Gonzaga, that’s the best team we’ve played this year,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a postgame radio interview. “They have kids that can score at a distance and inside … Whenever we made a mistake they made us pay and that’s what championship teams do and their a championship team in our league.”
Wyoming hung around in the first period, going into the second frame trailing by only three points. It was the second quarter where CSU started to pull away. The Rams shot at a 73% clip in the second period which led to a 27-point quarter and UW went into the break trailing 39-26.
The third quarter went back-and-forth and the Cowgirls couldn't capitalize on the Rams' missed shots before heading into the final frame. Freshman Marta Savic cut the deficit to eight with a finish and UW cut it to eight three more times in the final minutes and even six at one point, but CSU had an answer for every bucket the Cowgirls made.
CSU shot at a 45.6% mark and the Cowgirls finished by shooting 42% from the field.
Wyoming had four players score in double-figures. Quinn Weidemann finished with 15 points, Tommi Olson scored 14 and grabbed nine rebounds and Alba Sanchez Ramos finished with a double-double scoring 11 and pulling down 10 boards. Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw also netted 11.
Lore Devos finished with 21 for the Rams and McKenna Hofschild added 15.
The Cowgirls (8-7 overall, 6-7 Mountain West) and the Rams (13-2, 9-2) will square off in the second game of their series at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fort Collins.