Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MDT... At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles west of Buckboard Marina, or 17 miles north of Manila, moving northeast at 15 mph. Very heavy rainfall with total rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter an inch possible. This could cause some low-lying flooding in poor drainage areas. This thunderstorm will be impact Mckinnon Highway near Black Mountain. Other locations impacted by this storm include Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. &&