CASPER — Last month, Republicans in the House, including Wyoming’s Rep. Harriet Hageman, narrowly passed a bill that would increase the nation’s debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion. Raising the debt ceiling allows the federal government to make payments that it has already committed to. (It’s different from the 12 budget bills that Congress has to pass every year, which give the federal government authority to make new expenditures.)

Increasing this debt limit is a matter Congress takes up as needed, and in the past, lawmakers have always approved an increase so that the federal government can continue borrowing money to make payments it has already committed to.

