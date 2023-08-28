CASPER — The Natrona County GOP’s debate with the anonymous actors behind WyoRINO is set for September. Several lawmakers who have been targeted by the website will attend, according to a Wednesday statement from the Natrona County GOP.

Cowboy State Daily columnist Rod Miller will emcee the public event.

