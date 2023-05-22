GILLETTE — The community debate over a proposed hate crime ordinance continued Tuesday night, with more than 45 people speaking out.
Public comment was scheduled after the Gillette City Council approved the ordinance on its second reading with a 4-3 vote.
Many who opposed the ordinance were concerned that it would turn Gillette into a haven for liberal policies and lead to Christians being persecuted for their beliefs.
The ordinance will now move on to a third and final reading, which will take place at the City Council’s next meeting on June 6. Before that happens, there will be some amendments made, said City Attorney Sean Brown.
The amendments include adding the category of age to the other protected classes, clarifying language to “make it clear the ordinance applies universally,” and to address some “free speech concerns,” Brown said.
If it becomes law, the ordinance would prohibit “malicious harms based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry or disability.”
These “malicious harms” include hurting someone, destroying someone’s property or threatening someone. Brown has said speech alone does not constitute a hate crime.
The votes remained unchanged from the first reading, with City Councilmen Jim West, Billy Montgomery and Nathan McLeland and Councilwoman Heidi Gross voting for the ordinance, and Mayor Shay Lundvall, Councilwoman Trish Simonson and Councilman Tim Carsrud voting against it.
Lundvall said the city has spent a lot of time and energy on this, and that it doesn’t take the decision lightly. He said the city will stand against hate, regardless of whether the ordinance is passed.
“There’s not a single one of us up here that doesn't want a good healthy community,” he said. “What I struggle with a lot is layering the law that’s already existing.”
Councilman Jim West said he’s heard from residents that this ordinance is doing nothing more than dividing the community.
“Our community’s already divided,” he said. “This is just making us have a conversation about it, making people talk to each other and ask tough questions.”
West said society has evolved over the decades, and that laws have changed to keep up with those societal changes. He added that while “you can have your dislike of certain people,” that doesn’t mean you can burn down their house because of who they are.
He said many people have asked him why there are “so many people coming out in today’s world.”
“(Is it) because we’re grooming them? No, I think it’s because we’ve become more inclusive, we’ve become more open to different lifestyles,” West said.
The council allowed public comment at the end of the meeting, after the ordinance was voted on, and dozens of residents took advantage of the opportunity.
Vicki Kissack asked the City Council to consider amending the ordinance to address people’s concerns. In 2018, she shared a Facebook post that compared gay rights activists to Nazis and claimed Christians were in a similar situation to Jews who were killed at Auschwitz.
She said she was “made out to be something I’m not,” and that she could have moved away from Gillette.
“I chose to be resilient and I chose to learn from it, and I think I’m a better person today having to walk through that,” she said.
Ernie Gibson, a retired Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy, said he’s “seen and felt the devastation of one’s maliciousness to another.”
“As long as there are people, there will always be hate,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we have to tolerate it or embrace it, that doesn’t mean this community has to let it develop and flourish.”
Former hospital board member George Dunlap said Gillette would not have become the community it is today if this ordinance was in place decades ago. If one wants to be accepted, it’s simple.
“Make this a better place to live, and you will be accepted,” he said.
Karin Ebertz said a community’s strength is in its diversity, and that over the last 40 years, Gillette has shown that it values diversity.
Sen. Troy McKeown, on the other hand, said “diversity and division are the same thing.”
“They’re the opposite of unity, you can look it up in the dictionary,” he said.
He said “all kinds of bad things” can come from this ordinance.
“If I hit the back of a car and it has a rainbow sticker on it, I’m now open up to a hate crime,” McKeown said.
Many of the ordinance’s opponents said this is just the start down a slippery slope to Gillette becoming like cities like Chicago, New York or San Francisco, with high crime rates and large homeless populations.
“These places didn’t get where they are in a day, they got by, one proposal at a time,” said Casey Cook. “Proposals just like this one.”
“If we keep going down this road, we will end up like California, trust me,” said Mike Morgan.
Kim Mather, a local business owner, said he moved to Gillette from California two years ago to get away from liberal policies, and that it’s “disturbing to see we’re in fact contemplating some of the same stuff” as California.
“This is just the tip of the ice cube,” said Rodger Solomon, a former school board candidate.
Cook also worried about how this ordinance will be used by the federal government.
“We can’t possibly know … how the Biden regime or whatever awful thing might follow it is going to weaponize laws like this against individuals in this community,” he said.
Gibson said penalty enhancements, like this one, “exist to protect the fundamental rights of many from the misdeeds of a few.
“Added penalties for discriminatory hate are just, because when this type of hate enters the picture, the acts are more malicious,” he said.
West said the world is very different from a hundred years ago.
“A hundred years ago, we didn’t let women wear bathing suits, women couldn’t vote, they couldn’t go to work,” he said.
Jenny Sorenson said the community is changing, and the city needs to be “forward thinking about that.”
“I’m going to ask the council that we evolve, that we move forward, that we look towards the future,” she said.
Sheri England noted that when people try “to censor books at a library,” the argument is that “we should take that as OK and it won’t go further.”
“But when you’re trying to do something to prohibit hate, the fear is we will go further,” she said.
She also pointed out that Wyoming MassResistance’s members don’t view moving or censoring books as government overreach, but that this ordinance, to them, is the textbook definition of government overreach.
Sorenson said social media is a breeding ground for all kinds of hate, and that “when people hear hate repeated over and over and over again, they start to believe it and act on it.”
Leigh Bertch Jacobs pointed out that the City Council took extra time to lay down the ground rules for public comment to prepare for “a certain level of hostility that was expected.” She said this is not unlike what some people in Gillette go through daily.
“You made certain to emphasize expectations to protect this space for yourself and everyone here,” she said. “You had to put on the emotional and mental armor that some people must wear daily.”
She asked the City Council to imagine having to “avoid such hostility” without law enforcement standing nearby.
“This ordinance will serve the same purpose as the actions you have taken to protect these meetings, to set an expectation of what will not be tolerated, to keep things safe and civil for everyone,” she said.
Carolyn Waldrop said the ordinance violates her First Amendment rights as a Christian.
“When you create an ordinance I have to call people something that my faith in Christ says is not correct, or I will be punished with a fine or term in jail, you are taking away my freedom of speech,” she said.
Holly Galloway said she has a shirt that says “Land of the free because of the brave,” and that she’s afraid that with this ordinance, “I won’t be able to wear that because someone might be offended.”
Tom Calvin asked that if he were treated unjustly by someone who falls under one of the protected classes, “am I entitled to the same protections? If not, why not?”
“This is a do-nothing ceremonial ordinance, it does nothing,” Stephen Cannon said. “It doesn’t solve any problems, it doesn’t stop anything from happening, it doesn’t give the police any additional tools.”
Cannon added that while this ordinance is not about speech, but actions, the next logical step once this passes is to target speech.
Ben Decker, a former City Council candidate, said the ordinance is against traditional family values and the Republican Party platforms, and “it’s against Christians, potentially making preaching the Gospel illegal.”
Cheryl Vomhof said she needs “protection from people like Dylan Mulvaney,” and that girls need protection from transgender individuals who are playing women’s sports. She said her daughter was the first soccer player from Campbell County to make all-state.
“What would’ve been her chances to shine if she’d been playing against biological men?” she asked.
In this past legislative session, Wyoming lawmakers passed a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in girls and women’s sports.
“The LGBT group is currently the most protected group in the country, and we don’t need another law protecting them more,” Vomhof said.
Some even said that pedophilia will not just be normalized but protected with this ordinance.
“If I see a pedophile harming my child and I hurt him, am I going to get charged with a hate crime? Yes I will,” Jon Roan said.
Responding to the claims that Gillette will become like big liberal cities, England said Gillette has always been unique and she doesn’t see why this would be any different.
“We are Gillette, and we are different, and I think that what we pass and what we do, we make it our own.”
While the next election isn’t until 2024, that didn’t stop some people from saying they’ll make their voices heard at the polls.
Sue Cosgrove, an elementary art teacher, said that the council members who “voted for this (B.S.)” are going to pay.
“I hope you enjoyed your term in office, because every one of us here is going to campaign so hard against you, you’ll never see the inside of this building again,” she said.
She added that if the city passes the ordinance, “this is going to go to the Supreme Court.”
“This is going to go to the Supreme Court, they are going to strike you down, it’s going to cost a hell of a lot of money to do so,” she said. “You’re on the wrong side of history.”
“Each one of you that voted for this, you should resign and quit,” Jon Roan said.
And Jack Roan asked the City Council to consider what former president Donald Trump would do in this situation.
“If Trump was here, would he approve this ordinance?” he asked. “No, and just remember, council people, about 75% of the people in this town voted for Trump, and they’ll remember what you do here in the next election.”
This story was published on May 20, 2023.