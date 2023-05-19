State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE — Laramie County Circuit Judge Antoinette Williams ruled Thursday that one of two teens involved in the April 30 Lincoln Park drive-by shooting should face a criminal trial in district court.

The decision was made following a preliminary hearing for 17-year-old Johnny Munoz, who was charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

