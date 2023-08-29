WNE Wyoming

POWELL — While facing criminal allegations that she financially exploited an elderly woman, Victoria L. Hertz Ruelas was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. However, authorities say Hertz instead resumed living with the woman in Powell and took her on multiple trips out of state.

At a Friday hearing, a prosecutor asserted that Hertz had committed a “flagrant violation” of her prior bond conditions.

