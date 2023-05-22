Grand Teton National Park USA Wyoming autumn

CHEYENNE — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder released a strategic plan Thursday that will guide the Wyoming Department of Education for the next four years. It places an emphasis on parental empowerment, job preparation and developing citizenship for students.

Her goals outlined in the plan largely reflect promises she made to voters during election season, and she said she hopes to deliver in her first term.

