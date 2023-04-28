JACKSON — Citing a ruling “nearly abolishing” noncompete agreements in Wyoming, a judge has declined to enforce the agreement between two Teton County dentists — at least for now.
Dr. Veldon Moser of Jackson Family Dentistry filed the charges alleging breach of contract and invading trade secrets, among others, in Teton County District Court on Nov. 15 after Moser’s former employee, Dr. Grant Kollenborn, took over a competing dental practice down the street.
A year prior, Kollenborn signed a noncompete agreement that stated he would not practice within 25 miles of Moser’s office for three years after leaving.
Wyoming law in general disfavors noncompete employment contracts, absent a showing of special circumstances, Hot Springs County Judge Bobbi Overfield wrote.
In her April 17 denial of Moser’s request for an injunction, Overfield cited a 1947 case that set a precedent “nearly abolishing” the possibility of a noncompete clause that does not violate public policy.
“The case identified a high standard requiring proof of some heightened level of competition,” Overfield wrote. “It provided that an employer may use noncompete agreements to protect itself from improper and unfair competition from a former employee, but it is not entitled to protection from ordinary competition.”
It’s not the first noncompete disagreement between health providers in Teton County.
In an opposite ruling after a March 2022 hearing, Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe ruled that Dr. Brent Blue, a physician and Teton County coroner, would not be allowed to practice medicine in Teton County until a final decision was reached in his lawsuit against St. John’s Health.
Ultimately the parties settled with Blue, agreeing to honor the noncompete contract he signed when he sold his private practice to St. John’s Health in 2020 and the hospital dropping its request that Blue pay a six-figure fine for violating the contract.
The terms, that Blue not practice within a 25-mile radius for three years after terminating employment, were the same as Moser’s and Kollenborn’s.
In Moser’s case, 9th District Judge Melissa Owens transferred the civil dispute, citing a conflict of interest, to Overfield, who heard arguments March 17 on whether to issue a preliminary injunction barring Kollenborn from practicing while the case was pending.
One month after the hearing, Overfield declined to do so, ruling against Moser’s request and allowing Kollenborn to continue operating Cloetta Dental.
Overfield explained that Moser had not proved his business has been hurt by Kollenborn’s purchase of Cloetta Dental. Because that office was already a competitor, she stated, Moser’s level of competition has not increased.
“Further evidence was presented that Jackson Family Dentistry has not seen a lull in its business,” Overfield wrote in her seven-page denial.
Kollenborn signed the noncompete agreement a month prior to being hired by Moser in July 2021.
Moser, who has been practicing in Jackson for 15 years, stated in court documents and at the March 17 preliminary injunction hearing that he was feeling strained by the workload of his practice. He said he had worked hard to move Kollenborn from Louisiana under a written agreement that Kollenborn had the option to purchase the practice entirely.
“I was desperate for help,” Moser told the News&Guide. “I was working 50 to 60 hours a week. I wrote letters for [Kollenborn’s] mortgage company to help him buy a house. I bent over backwards to help him move here, and he stabbed me in the back.”
Things began to go south between the men by fall 2022.
Kollenborn, represented by attorney Lauretta Welch, wrote in court documents that he was not being treated well by Moser, who Kollenborn said reduced his hours and pay, withheld bonuses and hired a new employee without consulting him. Moser allegedly did not provide documents that Kollenborn requested in order to evaluate the practice.
Kollenborn also alleged that Moser was actively trying to sell the practice to other entities.
Kollenborn departed Nov. 4 and informed Moser that he purchased an existing practice, Cloetta Dental, 1 mile down the road.
Dr. Rebecca Cloetta and Cloetta Dental also are named as defendants in the suit because Moser stated that he informed Cloetta of the noncompete agreement, but she still persisted in selling her practice.
Moser also alleged that Kollenborn stole patient records a week before he departed.
In court filings Kollenborn admitted that he accessed patient records on Oct. 27 but denied that he stole or improperly accessed them.
Kollenborn has countersued Moser for defamation, compensation that he lost during the course of his employment and intentional interference with a contract.
Kevin Gregory, attorney for Cloetta and Cloetta Dental, said at the March injunction hearing that Jackson Family Dentistry hasn’t sustained any damage because Cloetta Dental always has been Moser’s competitor.
Judge Overfield agreed, calling it “ordinary competition.”
“The lack of any type of specialization, the fact that Dr. Kollenborn did not start a new practice, but rather took over a business that was already in competition with Jackson Family Dentistry, sways the Court towards a finding of ordinary competition that is not protected by a noncompete agreement,” Overfield wrote.
In the March hearing Kollenborn admitted to seeing some patients of Jackson Family Dentistry in his office, though stated that he did so because they could not get in at the other office or had a dental emergency.
Kollenborn maintained he was not soliciting patients to transfer.
Welch declined to comment on behalf of Kollenborn, citing the ongoing litigation.
Overfield wrote that she did weigh and consider how Moser’s influence in the community and his endorsement of Kollenborn’s skills likely led to positive professional benefits for Kollenborn.
“The full extent of the consequences of Kollenborn’s competitive business may not be fully known at this time,” Overfield wrote.
In an emailed statement to the News&Guide, Moser wrote:
“The truth is the only reason he was not fired in the first year of his employment is that I promised him (in a text) if he signed a noncompete that I would not fire him under any circumstances and that if we did not work well together he could buy the entire practice and I would leave.
“As you can see the only person in that relationship that valued promises was me.”
Cloetta has a motion pending to dismiss the case, but no hearing has been set.
Gregory, her attorney, praised Overfield’s ruling, calling it “well reasoned” and “thoughtful.”
Neither Kollenborn nor Cloetta returned requests for comment.
The decision means that pre-2022 noncompete agreements probably need to be reexamined if not rewritten, Jackson attorney Frank Chapman said.
Chapman said the landscape for Wyoming noncompetes changed in February 2022, when the Wyoming Supreme Court decided that courts may no longer revise, or “blue pencil,” noncompete agreements themselves to ensure that the contracts conform to the law.
The court found that tailoring agreements after the fact to ensure that they are reasonable and enforceable under the law placed an unfair burden on employees and created uncertainty in business relationships.
As the injunction debate is just the first step in Moser’s case, Overfield may later rule that the noncompete works and Kollenborn should be held to it.
