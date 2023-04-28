JACKSON — Citing a ruling “nearly abolishing” noncompete agreements in Wyoming, a judge has declined to enforce the agreement between two Teton County dentists — at least for now.

Dr. Veldon Moser of Jackson Family Dentistry filed the charges alleging breach of contract and invading trade secrets, among others, in Teton County District Court on Nov. 15 after Moser’s former employee, Dr. Grant Kollenborn, took over a competing dental practice down the street.

