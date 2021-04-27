CHEYENNE - The 2013 Wyoming Foreign Language Content and Performance Standards are up for review, and the Wyoming Department of Education seeks public input for the committee’s consideration during its review, according to a press release.
To give public input on Foreign Language Standards:
- Review the 2013 Wyoming Foreign Language Content & Performance Standards.
- Provide input through any of the following options:
- Complete the Public Input Survey by 11:59 p.m. MDT on May 28, 2021.
- Attend a virtual Community Input Meeting. The first 15 minutes will be an informational presentation, and the remainder of the time will be to collect input. Attendees may enter and exit the Zoom meeting at any time during the block.
- 4:30-6 p.m. MDT on Monday, May 10 (click the link to Join Zoom Meeting or Dial +1 346-248-7799, press # when connected).
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. MDT on Thursday, May 13 (click the link to Join Zoom Meeting or Dial +1 346-248-7799, Meeting ID: 918 3716 0704)
The input collected on the Foreign Language Standards will be shared with the Foreign Language Standards Review Committee.
The WDE also seeks stakeholders interested in reviewing the Wyoming Content & Performance Standards for Foreign Language. Those interested in serving on the Foreign Language Standards Review Committee can complete the Call for Participants Survey by May 28, 2021. Completing a survey expresses interest in participating, but does not commit anyone to serve on the review committee. Standards review committee members will be chosen based on diversity in experience, role, region, and school size.