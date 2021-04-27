CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Health is seeking public input on the state’s behavioral health system through a series of planned meetings.
A bill passed during the most recent session of the Wyoming Legislature (House Enrolled Act 56 or House Bill 38) requires the department to consult with affected stakeholders as it develops a redesign plan for Wyoming’s state-funded behavioral health system.
To help gather information for this plan, the department will conduct a series of public meetings in the coming months.
The first session will be from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4 at Casper College in the McMurry Career Studies Center (CS) Room 160. Virtual participation will be available through Google Meet, via computer or phone. The video call link is: https://meet.google.com/xxb-dzrj-ubk Or dial: (US) +1 617-675-4444 PIN: 652 342 454 8306#
Members of the public are welcome to attend. The department would encourage any in-person participants to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Future meetings are planned on June 29 in Lander and on August 17 in Rawlins.