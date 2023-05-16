Buffalo Grazing - Yellowstone Bison - National Park Wyoming

JACKSON — Officials are investigating how Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38, died Saturday in the southwest corner of Yellowstone National Park.

On Saturday evening, park rangers responded to an accident reported on Craig Pass, the byway that traverses the Continental Divide and connects two of the park’s most iconic destinations: West Thumb Geyser Basin and Old Faithful. When they arrived, rangers found a single vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank and a man standing outside. Griffin was found inside, according to a Monday afternoon Yellowstone press release.

