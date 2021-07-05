Drummers D'andre Augustine, Delray C’Hair and Herb Augustine perform during a ceremony following the community screening of “Home from School” on June 20, 2021 in Riverton. The ceremony was held to honor elders in the film who have passed away since shooting began, along with the young Arapaho boys who died at a boarding school in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The film chronicles the effort to repatriate the boys’ remains.