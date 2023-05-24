State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE — More than nine months after the Wyoming Education Association filed a lawsuit against the state for failing to fund K-12 education funding adequately, a trial date has been scheduled for June of 2024.

Wyoming Deputy Attorney General Mark Klaassen is the head of the School Finance Litigation Unit in the Attorney General’s Office. He announced the trial date Tuesday before the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee. He said the Wyoming Education Association v. Wyoming case is set for a five-week-long bench trial in Laramie County District Court.

