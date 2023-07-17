Jim Bridger

Conveyors pile coal at the Jim Bridger power plant outside Rock Springs on January 19, 2022. 

 Photo by Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

Wyoming’s largest electric utility, Rocky Mountain Power, wants to hike prices by nearly 22%, a request that’s primarily driven by volatile natural gas and coal markets, according to the company.

It’s the largest rate increase request the regulated-monopoly utility has made in more than a decade, and it would result in an additional $16.42 per month for the average household customer, according to the company.

comments powered by Disqus