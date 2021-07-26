GILLETTE — Former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi is hospitalized after a Friday bicycle accident.
According to a Facebook post by his three children, he was “involved in a serious bicycle accident” Friday night.
Enzi, 77, was taken to the hospital and stabilized before being flown to Colorado via air ambulance.
Gillette resident and longtime Enzi family friend Nello Williams said Sunday morning that he hadn’t heard any update on Enzi’s condition, but that as of Saturday night, he was in a hospital in Loveland, Colorado, and that he was sedated.
Enzi, a former mayor of Gillette, served as a U.S. senator for Wyoming for 24 years, retiring at the beginning of 2021.