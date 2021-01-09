Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.