LARAMIE — The U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming granted plaintiff Todd Schmidt a preliminary injunction Friday morning following the University of Wyoming’s decision in December 2022 to ban him from tabling in the Wyoming Union breezeway.

U.S. Senior District Judge Nancy Freudenthal ruled Schmidt proved he would suffer irreparable harm and provided adequate grounds for his case. Following the release of the court’s 20-page decision Friday, UW released a statement via email, acknowledging it will “comply with the terms of the preliminary injunction while considering whether to continue its defense and present further arguments in the case.

