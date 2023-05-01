CHEYENNE — Fire chiefs across the state are struggling to recruit and retain firefighters, and they’ve turned to the Wyoming Legislature for help.

Members of the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee heard from fire leadership Thursday afternoon, and their top priority for the interim session revolves around emergency medical services and firefighters. Members of the committee are responsible for studying the system and will consider drafting legislation to address EMS infrastructure, funding and workforce development.

