PINEDALE – People are warned to properly care for and clean their heating equipment after Sublette County Unified Fire was dispatched to the report of a chimney fire on Friday, Jan. 8.
SCUF units from Stations 1, 2 and 4 responded to the report of a chimney fire at a residence off Meadowlark Lane. Fire personnel were able to quickly enter the residence and cool down the fire in wood stove from inside the home, according to a press release. The residence was checked for any fire extension into the structure around the stove pipe, and the smoke was cleared from the home. Fire units cleared the scene once the wood stove and stove pipe had cooled and no additional fire was located in the home. There were no injuries reported during this incident.
Sublette County Unified Fire Chief Shad Cooper warned people to clean and inspect heating equipment regularly for proper operation and any signs that maintenance may be needed.
“Wood burning stoves are common in our community and provide safe effective heat as long as they are maintained properly. We still have plenty of cold weather ahead of us this year. Take care of your wood stove heating equipment and it will continue to take care of you,” Cooper said.