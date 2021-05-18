JACKSON — The Bridger-Teton National Forest is now selling firewood permits for personal use.
The price is seven dollars per cord with a five cord minimum and maximum of ten cords per year. Permits are valid for the 2021 calendar year only, and load tickets must be visible at the time of harvesting and transport. Permits are offered at all six district office locations by calling in advance to arranging payment and delivery. Additionally, Broulim’s in Afton and the Alpine Visitor’s Center will have permits available for purchase.
When gathering firewood, permits allow for the harvest of down or standing dead wood only and it is important to use firewood from local sources to prevent the spread of invasive species.
A standard cord is 8 feet long, 4 feet wide and 4 feet high, measuring 128 cubic feet when wood is stacked in a row. Make sure to cut firewood only where the permit allows, as neighboring forests might have different firewood cutting regulations and prices. Maps of legal routes to access wood cutting locations will be available where permits are sold and on the forest website. Forest visitors are advised to check in with their local ranger stations regarding area road and trail information.
National forests across the nation have been providing a substantial amount of firewood for the public since the 1970s, which has continued to grow as more households in America are adopting practices to reduce energy and fossil fuel consumption. Selling firewood permits also aids in fire prevention by removing burnable material from the forest floor.
For more information aboutregulations or the products available for sale, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/btnf/passes-permits/forestproducts or call the office at 307-739-5500.