CASPER — The Bureau of Land Management’s first oil and gas lease sale in over a year netted roughly $14.7 million in Wyoming — about $1.8 million more than last year’s sale. Wyoming will receive 48% — roughly $7 million — of that revenue.

While Gov. Mark Gordon applauded the lease sale in a Monday statement, he noted that it represents “not even a quarter of a loaf.”

