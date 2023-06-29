Lovell

Water from flooding Crooked Creek spills over the Highway 37 pavement as fireman Zach Blain returns from a test run to Search and Rescue and various other first responders on Friday afternoon. 

 Photo by David Peck, Lovell Chronicle

LOVELL — A wall of raging, muddy water swept down the Crooked Creek drainage north and northeast of Lovell Friday afternoon, washing out roads, damaging property, knocking out power to the Horseshoe Bend area, eroding the streambed and stranding residents, visitors and even a group of responding firemen.

A series of rainstorms during the week combined with saturated soil led to a flash food mid-afternoon Friday that overwhelmed the banks of Crooked Creek, which starts in the Pryor Mountains, comes south and bends to the east before emptying into Big Horn Lake in the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area just north of the Horseshoe Bend turnoff.

