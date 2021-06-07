PINEDALE — The Bridger-Teton National Forest is seeking comments on a proposal to change several grazing allotments in Sublette County from sheep operations to cattle operations.
The Elk Ridge Complex Rangeland Supplementation proposal is to graze cattle on four former sheep allotments in the Pinedale Ranger District: Elk Ridge, Lime Creek, Rock Creek, and Tosi Creek.
“These existing allotments would be utilized within the rotational grazing system of adjacent allotments in the Upper Green Area,” said Pinedale District Ranger Rob Hoelscher. “This would provide flexibility by allowing currently permitted cattle within the Upper Green Area additional acreage to better address seasonal fluctuations, weather conditions, predators, and impacts from wildfire,” he said.
This 30-day comment period concludes June 25, 2021 and provides the only designated opportunity to comment and to establish standing for eligibility to object.
Electronic comments should be submitted online through the project webpage at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60020. Click on the “Comment/Object on Project” link located in the right column. Written comments may also be mailed to: Rob Hoelscher, District Ranger, PO Box 220, Pinedale, WY 82941.
Following the comment period, an environmental assessment will be prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. Additional information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60020 or by contacting Chad Hayward, steven.hayward@usda.gov.
The proposed action for the approximately 31,000 acres includes design criteria for achieving and maintaining compliance with the Bridger-Teton Forest Plan direction, Forest Service grazing management policies, and other applicable laws and regulations such as the Rescission Act of 1995, according to a press release.