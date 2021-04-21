PINEDALE — The Bridger-Teton National Forest is planning to implement the South Fort prescribed burn, a continuation of the Skyline Wildland Urban Interface Fuels Reduction Project on the Pinedale District in the coming weeks.
The Skyline Wildland Urban Interface Fuels Reduction Project’s overall objective is to remove hazardous fuels within and around the wildland urban interface (WUI), to minimize the intensity of any future wildfires in the area. Additional resource benefits include aspen enhancement/restoration, Douglas-fir restoration, old growth tree enhancement and recreational benefits, according to a press release.
The South Fort prescribed burn has three separate burn units (Units 1-3) in the vicinity of Kelly Park and Sweeney Creek. Unit 1 and 2 are located on the south aspect of Fortification Mtn adjacent to White Pine Ski area. Unit 3 is adjacent to Sweeney Creek, Kelly Park and Skyline Drive.
Ignitions could occur anytime between late April to mid-May. Ignition operations will occur over the course of 2-5 days. Each unit will be ignited and secured before moving on to the next. The burn units are approximately 380-acres in total. Ignitions will be accomplished with fire crews utilizing drip torches and a helicopter utilizing a plastic sphere dispenser for aerial ignitions.
Smoke will be visible from Wyoming Highway 191/189, Pinedale, and surrounding area during ignition operations and for a short time after lighting has been completed. For the safety of the public and firefighters, Sweeney Road and Kelly Park will be closed during operations. Public information will be available at the Sweeny Creek and Kelly Park parking areas over the course of ignitions.
Using local forecast and climatology data, fire managers consider a range of potential days/weeks in which the units could be available to burn. This includes ensuring the units are snow free, potential smoke impacts and fuel moistures are conducive for burning while meeting objectives.
This project is supported by the Sublette County Forest Collaborative.
For more information on prescribed fire, fuels reduction projects, and defensible space, visit www.tetonfires.com or call the Pinedale Ranger District at 307-367-4326.