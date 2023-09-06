POWELL — A former paraeducator in Powell High School’s special education program — who had faced allegations that she abused an adult student and lied to the investigator in 2022 — has been found not guilty of all charges.

Jurors acquitted Brandy Wetherbee after an hour and a half of deliberations Thursday, following a four-day trial in Park County District Court.

