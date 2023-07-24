Lander Journal

LANDER — With a controversial library materials policy on the back burner, the Fremont County School District #1 Board turned its attention to one that would impose drug tests on students involved in extracurricular activities, which advanced through a first reading last week.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus