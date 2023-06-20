LANDER — The debate about how Fremont District #1 should handle controversial books and material evolved from the abstract to a very specific example last month.
“Let’s Talk About It” was spotted in the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) library by board member Taylor Jacob, which she described as pornography that wouldn’t even pass through the district’s internet filters if a person were to search for it online.
The book features illustrations of genitalia and directs readers to experiment with things like masturbation, porn, and sexting.
Next week, Jacob is expected to unveil the results of a survey she distributed that includes questions about the book. The school board is also expected to discuss two proposed policies – one drafted by school board member Scott Jensen, the other by school board member Aileen Brew – that outline the way the district will handle complaints about books and other school materials.
The survey
“Do you believe that schools should teach and present ‘controversial issues’ to students such as but not limited to: critical race theory, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ+, artificial intelligence, religion, fracking, cloning, human trafficking, and gun control?” Jacob’s survey asks. “Do you believe that prohibiting certain books in the school library is the same as book banning?” asks another.
The survey asks several broad questions before focusing on the “Let’s Talk About It” book. That portion of the survey is introduced with a page-long statement citing studies about the harm exposure to pornography can have on children’s brains and development.
Several of the survey questions ask whether a person agrees with a direct quote taken from the book, while others query whether respondents would consider the passage as sexual education. The book instructs young people to research sexual kinks on the internet.
“When consumed right, porn can help you discover new aspects of your sexuality, and help you safely explore kinks and fantasies,” it states. It also calls sexually transmitted diseases “treatable and, if caught early, no biggie.”
The policies
After debating drafts of the policy governing how the district responds to complaints about school books and other materials, last month the board rejected the draft on the table and agreed to move forward with two new options.
Jensen’s draft, he said, aims to more clearly cover all school materials, be more welcoming of parental input and control. Brew explained that her draft policy attempts to emphasize the professional work and expertise of library staff in selecting suitable materials, along with the students’ rights to access them.
Jensen’s draft would have a complaint first aired with the superintendent’s designee, such as a building principal, and if the complaint is not resolved at that level, it would go back to the superintendent, and ultimately the school board, for consideration. The material would be removed from circulation at the schools until a final determination is made, and the board would have the option of appointing a committee to study the complaint and related book or material.
Brew’s draft policy more closely aligns with the district’s current complaint process and the proposed updates that were voted down at the meeting.
It also includes a first attempt to resolve a complaint with the teacher, librarian, and/or building principal, and if an agreement is not reached, the complaint would ultimately go before a committee that includes the chairperson of the curriculum coordinating council, a parent/community member, an administrator, a language arts or reading specialist and a library media specialist.